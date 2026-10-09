/Delhi train cancellations: Mail, Express trains arriving at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin cancelled till 2 pm on October 10

Indian Railways has cancelled Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday (Oct 10), citing anticipated severe traffic congestion around the stations. According to a railway order issued on Friday (Oct 09), trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach either of the two stations during the specified window will be cancelled at source.

This comes amid protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. On October 10, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which started as a social media movement, announced a protest in the national capital.

Why have trains been cancelled on Oct 10?

The order, issued by the Railway Board's Coaching Directorate, cited the possibility of severe road traffic congestion in the areas surrounding the stations as the reason for the decision.

"Intelligence inputs and traffic advisory indicate severe road congestion around New Delhi and the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station area on 10th Oct, 2026 between 04:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs due to planned protest/demonstration by Opposition parties in Central Delhi," it reads.

"This is the same pattern we saw recently at New Delhi station, where due to rush and road blockades linked to such protests, a train departed, leaving nearly 5,000 genuine passengers left behind on platforms unable to reach on time. Citizens suffered because of this protest."

Framing the measure as a "proactive, precautionary step," it adds that "all Mail/Express trains starting from source after 14:00 hrs on 9th Oct which were scheduled to arrive New Delhi / Hazrat Nizamuddin between 04:00-14:00 hrs on 10th Oct are cancelled at source."

The cancellations come amid protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. However, railway officials have not confirmed whether the decision is directly linked to the demonstrations.

CJP Oct 10 protest "illegal": Delhi Police

Delhi Police has warned against the CJP's proposed October 10 protest, saying that any such gathering would be considered illegal.