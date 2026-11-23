ed Bull driver Max Verstappen has held nothing back while hitting out at Mercedes driver George Russell after his dramatic Las Vegas Grand Prix victory in Nevada on Sunday (Nov. 22). Verstappen and Russell were in contention for the longest time before a lock-up late in the race pushed Russell to ninth in the final standings, and Verstappen came out on top. Both the drivers were also involved in a heated moment during the build-up, after which Russell accused Verstappen of thinking he is "bigger and better than everyone else."

Verstappen-Russell feud heats up

After winning the Las Vegas GP, Verstappen didn't hold back and said: "He speaks a lot next to the track and honestly it doesn't really bother me because he is so far below my level that it doesn't make any sense for me to try to challenge that. Today, karma is a bitch. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening [as Russell locked up]. I was like: 'Fantastic, my day is only getting better.' When I crossed the line in first, my day was complete."

Talking about Russell's season, Verstappen went on to tell Dutch broadcaster Viaplay that he was "nowhere near me. He's been an absolute joke this season."

Formula 1 2026 season standings