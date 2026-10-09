The Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from Friday (Oct 09) night, ahead of proposed protests against C at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district on Saturday (Oct 10).

In a letter dated October 8, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, said the metro corporation should consider the restrictions in view of the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations. The letter, addressed to DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar, also proposed reducing train frequency at the identified stations. The restrictions were proposed to begin at 9 pm on October 9 and could continue through October 10, until the situation in the national capital normalises.

The police requested the DMRC to issue the necessary directions to its officers and staff to implement the proposed measures.

Which Delhi Metro stations are on the list?

The 57 stations identified in the letter span central, south, north, east and northeast Delhi. They include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Supreme Court and Indraprastha.

Other stations named include INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Vishwavidyalaya, Seelampur, Shahdara and Rohini West.

The list also includes Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Civil Lines, GTB Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar and Rithala. INA station on both metro lines is also on the list.

The proposed restrictions come ahead of demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district. The police cited crowd movement and security concerns as reasons for seeking the measures.

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