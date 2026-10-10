/'Modi is a dictator': Abhijeet Dipke claims govt 'scared' of youth, slams stringent measures ahead of CJP Jantar Mantar protest

Ahead of the so-called "Jantar Mantar 2.0) protest scheduled for Saturday (Oct 10) in Indian national capital New Delhi, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared of the youth". He has also accused the Centre of "waging a war against its own people" through what he described as emergency-like conditions.

Speaking to the press in Mumbai before leaving for Delhi to take part in the protest which seeks the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Dipke questioned the security arrangements and restrictions in place for the demonstration.

'Modi is a dictor': Govt trying to suppress protest, claims Dipke

Dipke accused Indian PM Modi of being a 'dictator' and said, "He is scared. Which is why he has shut down railways, metro, and all roads. If Narendra Modi is so afraid of the youth of this country, the people of this country, then why is he sitting on the Prime Minister's chair?".

The Cockroach Janta Party activist further alleged that the Centre was using the heavy deployment of security personnel in Delhi to suppress the protest. Notably, more than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed for the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

"You brought the army from Jammu and Kashmir and deployed them in Delhi. You brought CRPF forces from Naxal areas and deployed them in Delhi. Are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah waging a war against their own country's people? Is Jignesh Mevani so dear to you that you have deployed your own police force and army force on your own country's people? Somewhere, this is Narendra Modi's fear. I don't know why Jignesh Mevani is so important for them that they want to wage a war on their own country's people," he told ANI.

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