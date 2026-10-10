/Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai during protest in support of CJP: 'Apparently I’m going for a drive'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday, October 10, amid the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) planned protest in New Delhi. He was among several people taken into custody near August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai, where security arrangements have been tightened.

Imran Khan detained

Following his detention, the actor shared a selfie on Instagram that appeared to have been taken inside a police van. "Apparently I’m going for a drive," he captioned the post.

The protest in Mumbai was organised to support the CJP's demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party has been demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

According to reports, Police officials said permission had not been obtained for the gathering at August Kranti Maidan. They also maintained that, under Bombay High Court directions, protests were permitted only at Azad Maidan.

CJP supporters, however, claimed they had emailed the Mumbai Police seeking permission but received no response.

More than 400 people were reportedly detained at different locations across Mumbai during the crackdown.

Imran Khan on protests

The actor had previously spoken about the protests. "True art is going to have an individual artist point of you embedded within it, and as part of our human nature, we are going to have opinion and perspective that we hold through to ourselves . If you can’t stand by your opinions and if you do not pour your own heart into your art, your art has no value," he reportedly said during a student protest march in Mumbai in July 2026.

He also expressed support for students on social media, writing, “Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors… how could I make sense of this? These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These people who asked to be heard, only to be met with silence. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them… beaten down and disowned by the establishment."