/Why was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained? What Delhi Police said

Delhi Police on Saturday (Oct 10) detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and the outfit’s spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka ahead of a planned protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Dipke was detained when Delhi Police personnel boarded a flight from Mumbai after it landed in Delhi. In a statement, Delhi police said that the CJP leader was detained as the protest was not permitted in the national capital. They added that he was also informed about the death of his grandmother and offered facilitation for a journey to his hometown.

“Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained in view of a protest call given by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar, which was not permitted,” Delhi police said in a statement.

“During the day, unfortunate information was received regarding the death of the grandmother of Abhijeet Dipke. The information was immediately shared with him with due sensitivity, and the time of the funeral was intimated to him,” the statement added.

“He was also offered possible facilitation for his journey to his hometown on humanitarian grounds,” Delhi Police said.

Abhijeet Dipke, CJP activists detained from plane

Earlier in the day, video of Dipke’s detention from the aircraft went viral on social media. In a clip posted on Instagram, CJP activists were seen getting detained by Delhi Police officials after they entered the plane right after its landing at Delhi Airport.

In the video, Dipke can be heard saying, “So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane...This is the fear of Narendra Modi...Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals.”