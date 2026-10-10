/'Ouch!!! That must hurt': Kangana Ranaut hails Kamal Haasan's sharp reply to Elon Musk over Starlink row

Elon Musk's post on X has sparked a huge debate over his company Starlink failing to get a license in India. A day after the billionaire questioned whether Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was the "real boss of India," actor and politician Kamal Haasan reacted with a balanced note.

Soon after his post garnered a positive response, actress and MP Kangana Ranaut reacted, calling Haasan's reply "sharp, on point and sarcastic."



Taking a sly dig at Musk, Ranaut wrote,''Ouch!!! That must hurt @Elonmusk.''

''No billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy- Indian or American. Well said and well

explained. Sharp, on point and sarcastic 👏👌.''

What was Kamal Haasan's reply to Musk?

Musk's debate over Starlink's delayed licence in India has snowballed into a huge social media debate. Soon after Musk shared another post on Friday, the veteran actor and politician called him out with a balanced reply.

Taking to X, Haasan wrote, “Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy – Indian or American.”

Arguing that India must welcome competition in satellite internet, he went on to say that India's national security safeguards are non-negotiable.

''India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions. In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one. India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable,'' he wrote.

Musk continues to express his frustration over not being able to enter the Indian market and alleged that Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani holds the power.