/Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds split after nearly four years of being together: Reports

It looks like another Hollywood romance has come to an end. Actor Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds have reportedly split after nearly four years together. The couple, who made their red-carpet debut at the 2026 Met Gala, ended their relationship, which began in 2022.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds split after four years

According to a report by People, a source close to the couple has confirmed that Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds’ split “happened recently.” However, neither individual has personally announced the separation.

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The split comes just months after Kelly and Reynolds made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala 2026 in Los Angeles on May 30. Kelly later shared photos from the evening on Instagram, captioning the post, “Date night honoring the greats."

Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly relationship timeline

In 2022, the two were introduced by a mutual friend. They gradually grew closer and began dating secretly. In November 2022, the two were reportedly seen having dinner at the Los Angeles restaurant Café Stella, where they were photographed holding hands.

In February 2024, Kelly and Reynolds were captured at the Super Bowl, watching the San Francisco 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs. That same month, the two made headlines again after sharing a kiss at a soccer match between Inter Miami and the Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

Their relationship became more public as they attended events and went on outings together. In July 2025, Minka confirmed her relationship with Dan Reynolds by sharing a birthday post for the Imagine Dragons frontman. At the 2026 Met Gala, the couple made their official red-carpet debut.

About Dan Reynolds

Dan Reynolds is an American singer, songwriter, and musician best known as the lead vocalist and co-founder of the pop-rock band Imagine Dragons. The artist achieved global recognition through breakthrough hits, including “Radioactive,” “Demons,” “It’s Time,” “Believer,” and “Thunder.” Before Kelly, Reynolds was married to musician Aja Volkman, with whom he shares four children: Arrow, Gia, Coco, and Valentine.

The former couple separated in 2022, with Aja Volkman officially filing for divorce in April 2023. They finalised their divorce in 2024.