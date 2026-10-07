/Zendaya gives The Odyssey white lace jacket a stylish twist at Paris Fashion Week 2026

Zendaya once again proved that she has an impeccable fashion sense as she stepped out in a glamorous ensemble on the final day of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027. Her outfit featured a white lace shrug, which her fans recalled was won by the American actress previously during a photocall ahead of The Odyssey premiere at the Grand Rex Cinema in Paris. For Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya gave the elaborate shrug a modern twist.
Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week 2026
On October 6, actress Zendaya attended Paris Fashion Week 2026 in a striking look for Nicolas Ghesquière's Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 show. The evening's talking point was that she stepped out in the same white lace shrug she had worn for the Paris premiere of The Odyssey in July 2026.
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Zendaya re-wore the statement white lace bolero jacket, which featured voluminous layered ruffles along the neckline and cuffs. She gave it a casual-chic twist by pairing it with a basic white tank top, blue denim jeans, and white pointed pumps.
She completed the casual-chic look with diamond-encrusted rings, diamond stud earrings, and a newly debuted short pixie haircut. As soon as clips from the show went live and started to gain attention, several fans and netizens were awestruck by her restyling technique.
For the Paris premiere of The Odyssey on July 8, Zendaya wore the same shrug over a sheer white skirt with dramatic side slits. The custom Louis Vuitton look featured a cutout around her stomach, lace embellishments, and a dramatic train.
About Zendaya's work front
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Zendaya has had a busy schedule over the past few months. In April, she appeared in the psychological romantic film The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli and co-starring Robert Pattinson. Later that month, she reprised her role as Rue Bennett for the third season of the hit HBO series Euphoria.
In July, she starred in Christopher Nolan's epic film The Odyssey, in which she plays Athena alongside Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway. She also made headlines with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, reprising her role as MJ alongside Tom Holland.
The actress is also set to appear in the third instalment of the critically acclaimed Dune franchise, which is scheduled for release in theatres on December 18, 2026. She will reprise her role as Chani.