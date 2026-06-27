/Web of style: A look at Zendaya’s jaw-dropping Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour looks

Can we just name Zendaya as Spider-Woman already? For the global press tour of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actress is dominating headlines with her superhero-themed couture. These unforgettable fashion moments prove that nobody does method dressing like her. Take a look.
From custom web-patterned jackets in Paris to stunning vintage spiderweb gowns in Italy, Zendaya has officially turned the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour into her personal runway. Portraying her fashion sense with a touch of method dressing, the Emmy-winning actress continues to prove why she is the ultimate style chameleon. Here's a look at her outings where she turned heads, paying the ultimate homage to the iconic Marvel superhero.
At the recent photocall in London for her upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya captivated attention with her stunning backless spiderweb dress on the red carpet. The dress showcases an abstract print in navy blue, violet, and cloudy white. The dangling silver charms along the open back, shaped like hearts, moons, shooting stars, and lucky clovers, have become the highlight of the press tour.
The Emmy Award-winning Euphoria star walked the red carpet in her signature style, wearing a Spider-Man t-shirt paired with white pumps. After the actress made headlines for her simple attire, fans became curious about the vintage, oversized black Spider-Man t-shirt, which features a red-and-white Spider-Man graphic on the front. This shirt was sourced from eBay for just $35. Her outfit not only showcases her remarkable fashion sense but also highlights that style doesn’t have to be expensive.
At the movie premiere in Italy, the actress wore a vintage gown. The sleeveless taupe gown is embellished with shimmering silver crystal spiderweb patterns and tiny beaded insect accents. As soon as Zendaya arrives in her stunning outfit, the silhouette creates iconic fashion moments.
During the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Rome, Zendaya showcased her Spiderwoman avatar. The actress wore a stunning vintage red-and-blue sequined co-ord set. This sparkling two-piece ensemble featured a scarlet crystal crop top and a matching blue skirt with a red border. She completed the look with white Louboutin pumps.
Zendaya stuns on the red carpet during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour photocall in Paris. What grabbed attention was her custom high-neck, structured black jacket, which featured a Spider-Man web effect at the front. She paired the jacket with vibrant scarlet tailored shorts and completed her look with white heels. The entire look was gorgeous, cleverly paying homage to the iconic Marvel superhero, Spider-Man.