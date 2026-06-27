/Web of style: A look at Zendaya’s jaw-dropping Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour looks

The Emmy Award-winning Euphoria star walked the red carpet in her signature style, wearing a Spider-Man t-shirt paired with white pumps. After the actress made headlines for her simple attire, fans became curious about the vintage, oversized black Spider-Man t-shirt, which features a red-and-white Spider-Man graphic on the front. This shirt was sourced from eBay for just $35. Her outfit not only showcases her remarkable fashion sense but also highlights that style doesn’t have to be expensive.