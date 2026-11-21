Prince Harry has offered a glimpse into his family's Christmas plans, confirming that he and Meghan Markle will spend the festive season in the UK. This brings an end to speculation about whether the family would return to the US for the holidays.

The Duke of Sussex shared the details during an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Friday. The couple, who have recently settled back in Britain with their children, are expected to celebrate Christmas at their new home in the Cotswolds. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is also expected to join them.

Prince Harry reveals who will cook Christmas dinner

During his conversation with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, Harry was asked about the family's Christmas preparations and who would be responsible for the meal.

The Duke said, "You know what, it will probably be my wife, my wife is very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I'll leave that to them."

Harry has not settled on a particular menu yet. However, he suggested that the family could enjoy either a traditional turkey dinner or gumbo.

"Maybe gumbo, yeah, maybe turkey, maybe gumbo," he added.

Gumbo is among Ragland's signature dishes and one of Harry's favourites. During last year's With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, the Duke spoke about his fondness for his mother-in-law's cooking.

"Gumbo for me is one of my favorites, especially her mom's. But before the fish goes in," he said.

Meghan also shared that her mother makes sure to keep some food aside for Harry. "She always saves a little portion on the side for him," she added.

Harry looks back at Christmas celebrations at Sandringham

The Duke also recalled the elaborate festive meals served during his childhood Christmas celebrations with the royal family at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Speaking about the variety of dishes prepared for the occasion, Harry said, "Every range of turkey you can imagine, so a full roasted turkey then pulled turkey, then another smoked turkey."

Although the family will be spending Christmas in Britain, Harry and Meghan are not expected to join King Charles and the other royals at Sandringham.

According to the Duke, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, are particularly excited about the possibility of seeing snow.

"I think they're looking forward to snow," he said.