/Prince Harry steps back from top BetterUp role after UK move: Report

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has pursued several professional and philanthropic interests since stepping away from his official royal responsibilities in 2020. From working in the mental health space to supporting veterans through the Invictus Games, he has continued to build a career outside the British royal family. Now, the Duke has made a significant change to one of his prominent corporate commitments. The development comes following his family's reported return to the UK in August.

Prince Harry steps back from Chief Impact Officer position at BetterUp

Prince Harry has stepped away from his prominent leadership position at BetterUp, a Silicon Valley-based company specialising in mental health coaching and professional development, as per The Daily Mail report. The Duke of Sussex, who joined the organisation in 2021, is transitioning from his position as Chief Impact Officer to become a Senior Advisor.

The change was announced by BetterUp CEO and co-founder Alexi Robichaux on November 6. In a statement published on the company's official website, Robichaux reflected on Harry's five-year association with the organisation and acknowledged his contribution to its mission of making coaching more accessible.

According to the announcement, Harry will continue working with the company but will focus on selected projects involving some of its major enterprise clients. The revised arrangement will also allow him to devote more time to his investment portfolio, explore business opportunities and support philanthropic initiatives.

Robichaux described Harry's understanding of coaching as an important part of their association, adding that the Duke had championed the company's belief that professional coaching should be accessible to people across different backgrounds.

Why Did Prince Harry Join BetterUp?

Harry joined BetterUp in March 2021, becoming the company's first Chief Impact Officer. His appointment came a year after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their positions as senior working royals and relocated to the United States.

At the time, his responsibilities included raising awareness about mental fitness, supporting the company's social mission and helping shape conversations around personal development and emotional well-being.