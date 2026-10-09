/Rihanna’s remark about unreleased tracks fuels speculation around new album

Rihanna is one of the biggest names in global pop music, known for hit songs such as Umbrella, Diamonds and We Found Love. While fans have been waiting for her next studio album for years, the singer has now offered a hint about the amount of unreleased music she may have in her vault, sparking fresh curiosity about her musical comeback.

What did Rihanna say about her music vault with unreleased songs?

During a livestream for Rihanna's cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, Rihanna was asked how much unreleased music she's sitting on. This question prompted an eye-roll from Rihanna, who had been dodging this question for quite some time. While picking up her beauty supplies, she said, "If there are 10 products in a vault, then I have at least 17 vaults.

The remark has revived interest in Rihanna’s ninth studio album, commonly referred to by fans as R9. Fans flooded social media platforms with excitement. One X user wrote, "So R9 will have 17 trucks."

Another user wrote, "In other words, enough to make 17 albums."

"Which means she's been recording. Aaaaaah. Yessss. Come on babes. She's getting more comfy with the music questions. Come on back babes", wrote the third user.

However, Rihanna has not confirmed a release date, tracklist or official title for her next album. Her comment also does not establish how many of the songs in her collection could make the final cut. For now, the singer’s vault remark offers a glimpse into the amount of music she may have recorded, but it does not confirm when fans will hear a new album. Until Rihanna shares more details, the future of R9 remains uncertain.

When did Rihanna last release an album?

Rihanna released her eighth and final studio album, Anti, on January 28, 2016. It reportedly became her second Billboard 200 number-one album and made history as the longest-charting album by a Black female artist on the Billboard 200. Rihanna recorded Anti with producers including Jeff Bhasker, Boi-1da, DJ Mustard, Hit-Boy, Brian Kennedy, Timbaland and No I.D., at studios in Canada, the United States and France. SZA and Drake contribute guest vocals.

Rihanna's eighth studio album, Anti (2016), features 13 tracks on the standard edition and 3 additional bonus tracks on the deluxe edition, bringing the total to 16 tracks.

All about Rihanna

Raised in Saint Michael, Barbados (raised in Bridgetown on Westbury Road, which was later renamed Rihanna Drive), Rihanna is the daughter of Monica Braithwaite and Ronald Fenty. She was discovered in Barbados at age 15 by American music producer Evan Rogers, who brought her to New York to audition for Jay-Z, CEO of Def Jam Recordings. She signed her record deal at age 16.