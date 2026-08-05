/Rihanna dances, celebrates and bares it all in bedazzled carnival outfit

Rihanna is a proud Barbadian citizen, and she never shies away from flaunting and talking about her roots. The Umbrella singer returned to her homeland, and this time she took all the attention at Grand Kadooment Day as she celebrated the island's iconic Crop Over festival.

Not only did she take part in the celebration, but she also stunned the onlookers with her daring Carnival costume, which only someone as daring as Rihanna could pull off.

Rihanna bares it all in bedazzled carnival outfit

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On Aug. 3, Rihanna was spotted at the Grand Kadooment Day parade as she celebrated the day in the truest form, walking and dancing through the streets of the island in a colourful outfit embroidered with gemstones, feathers, and a crown.