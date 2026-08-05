/Billion-dollar club! Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpassed $1 bn globally

Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man film has brought a brand new and shining day for Sony and Marvel. Within six days of its release, the movie has surpassed $1 billion globally. Released worldwide on July 30, the film is doing outstanding business and has added another record to its name.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink, the movie has been all over social media since its release and continues to pull in outstanding numbers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office: How Tom Holland's film is winning at the box office

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The film has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office after just six days in theatres. With this milestone, it has become the second-fastest movie to reach $1 billion. However, it still trails Avengers: Endgame, which earned a staggering $1.2 billion worldwide in its opening weekend in 2019. Nevertheless, these box office figures are a breath of fresh air for Marvel, which has faced setbacks in Phase 5 with every release either struggling or failing to meet expectations.



Within six days, Holland’s film has grossed $1.05 billion globally, including $407 million in the domestic market and $645.8 million from international markets.

If we look at the records shattered by the web-slinger film, it has become the fastest movie to earn $407 million in North America within four days of release. With this, it has set the record for the biggest domestic opening weekend, breaking Avengers: Endgame’s previous record of $360 million.

Beyond the weekend, the movie continued to draw audiences on Monday as well, becoming the highest-grossing film on the first day of the week with $47 million. With that, it crossed the benchmark set by 2018’s Black Panther, which earned $40 million on a Monday.

After delivering three blockbusters, Holland’s latest solo outing has once again proved that audiences love the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man and his adventures across New York City. With outstanding word-of-mouth, this time Peter Parker looks set to swing past the $2 billion mark, and if that happens, it will be another record-breaking achievement for Marvel and Sony.

What is Spider-Man Brand New Day all about?