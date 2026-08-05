/New block in Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal: Judge set merger trial in March

The billion-dollar Paramount and Warner Bros. deal has hit another roadblock. One of the most historic media mergers, it has faced backlash since the announcement. Weeks after 12 states took legal action against the deal, a federal judge has now set a 2027 trial date in the antitrust case.

The trial is now scheduled to begin in March 2027. The date is a major concern for Paramount, which had asked the judge to hold the trial in November. With the delay of over three months, the production house will now have to pay a huge chunk of “ticking fee” to Warner Bros.

