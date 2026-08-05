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New block in Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal: Judge set merger trial in March

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 08:48 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 08:48 IST
New block in Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal: Judge set merger trial in March

Paramount and Warner Bros. deal Photograph: (X)

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Paramount and Warner Bros' $110B merger has been halted with a new block after the deal that was challenged by 12 US states has been set for the trial dates in March of next year. 

The billion-dollar Paramount and Warner Bros. deal has hit another roadblock. One of the most historic media mergers, it has faced backlash since the announcement. Weeks after 12 states took legal action against the deal, a federal judge has now set a 2027 trial date in the antitrust case.

The trial is now scheduled to begin in March 2027. The date is a major concern for Paramount, which had asked the judge to hold the trial in November. With the delay of over three months, the production house will now have to pay a huge chunk of “ticking fee” to Warner Bros.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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