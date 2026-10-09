/Jason Derulo expands The Last Dance Tour to India, announces two shows

Jason Derulo has built a global following with his blend of pop, R&B and dance music, along with songs that have become staples at parties and on dance floors. Known for hits such as Swalla, Wiggle and Want to Want Me, the American singer is now set to bring his music to Indian audiences, with two performances scheduled this December as part of The Last Dance Tour.

Which cities in India will Jason Derulo perform in?

Jason Derulo is set to perform in India this December, with Mumbai and Delhi NCR included on the itinerary for his The Last Dance Tour. Taking to his Instagram handle, Jason Derulo shared the poster of the upcoming shows, in which, on December 18, 2026, he will perform at the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai. The other city is Delhi NCR on December 20 for the Indian Sneaker Festival.

Along with the poster, the caption read, "I'm coming to India!!! IN @sunburnfestival @indiansneakerfestival." Fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement, and one user wrote, "I can't wait to come and see you." Another user wrote, "Sunburn all rounder." “Wishing you all the best,” wrote the third user.

What is the Last Dance Tour all about?

The Last Dance Tour is the concert tour behind Derulo's current run of international live performances. The Last Dance World Tour by Jason Derulo is a global concert tour that celebrates the end of a 17-year chapter in his career rather than retirement. It marks the closing chapter of the "Jason" that fans have known for the past 17 years, transitioning into a new artistic phase shaped by fatherhood and personal maturity.

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His setlists span his biggest multi-platinum hits—including Whatcha Say, Talk Dirty, Wiggle, Swalla, Want to Want Me, and Savage Love. His shows feature complex choreography, pyrotechnics, lasers, heavy-ensemble dancing and live band sequences (such as a rock-infused version of Cheyenne).

All about Jason Derulo

Born in Miami, Florida, in 1981, Jason Derulo began writing songs at the age of eight and originally worked as a songwriter for artists like Lil Wayne, Diddy and Pitbull. He launched his solo career in 2009 with his triple-platinum debut single, Whatcha Say, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jason Derulo has delivered several hit tracks, including In My Head, Ridin Solo, Talk Dirty (featuring 2 Chainz), Wiggle (featuring Snoop Dogg), Want to Want Me and Savage Love. Reportedly, he has sold over 250 million singles worldwide and earned dozens of platinum certifications.