/Nana Patekar was not just an actor: Did you know he was a national-level shooter?

Beyond acting, Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar was also a national-level shooter who competed in rifle-shooting tournaments at the state and national levels for years and earned several medals and achievements in the respective field. Alongside earning immense love and respect for his unique on-screen presence, Patekar also excelled at shooting, which also earned him the title of “Renowned Shot.”

Nana Patekar: National-level shooter

Nana Patekar’s passion for firearms and marksmanship began in his 40s after he underwent intense military training with the Indian Army for his 1991 directorial debut and acting film, Prahaar: The Final Attack. He entered the competitive shooting circuit around 2001 at the age of 49, focusing on the 300m big-bore rifle and 50m rifle prone events.

Recalling what got him interested in shooting in an interview with The Times of India, Nana said, “I used to be the chief guest at prize-distribution ceremonies for shooting competitions. I tried my hand at a lot of guns, and my aim improved. I started hitting tiny targets, like mineral bottle caps.”

National shooting awards

Patekar gradually became serious about his passion and hence earned several medals in shooting. In 2004, he won an individual silver medal in the 300m big-bore event at the 48th National Shooting Championships in Indore.

Three years later, in 2007, the actor won a team bronze medal while representing Maharashtra at the Mhow Nationals, scoring 549 out of 600 points.

His impressive 2007 performance earned him the official title of “Renowned Shot” from the National Rifle Association of India, allowing him to access a rifle duty-free. He continued practising and competing in state and national tournaments, extending his passion for shooting into his 60s.

In the same interview with TOI, Patekar also spoke about his desire to sponsor and make a film about shooters. He said, “I get paid for every movie I do, so I don’t mind making a movie exclusively for these shooters. They are all like my own children.”

Nana Patekar served in the Indian Territorial Army

Few people know that Nana Patekar had a close connection to the Indian Army. He underwent rigorous training with the Maratha Light Infantry in Belagavi to prepare for his role as Army officer Major Pratap Chauhan in the 1991 film Prahaar: The Final Attack.

After receiving special permission from then Defence Minister George Fernandes, Patekar paused his film career and spent roughly 60 days with the Army during the Kargil War. He worked with a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) in regions including Dras, Kupwara, Srinagar, and Baramulla, assisting troops and visiting base hospitals. He later retired as an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.