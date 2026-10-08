/Nana Patekar’s modest life: Despite Rs 80 crore net worth, he lived in a 1BHK flat in Mumbai’s Andheri

Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar passed away in the early hours of Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Over his decades-long career, the actor won National Awards and earned widespread acclaim for his memorable performances in films such as Ankush, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, and many more. Despite his fame, success, and substantial wealth, Nana Patekar was known for leading a remarkably simple life. Did you know the veteran actor lived in a modest 1BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri?

Nana Patekar's net worth

According to several reports, the Welcome star is believed to have an estimated net worth of around Rs 80 crore and could also earn Rs 2-3 crore per project. However, there are no verified figures for Patekar's net worth.

Nana Patekar lived in a 1BHK apartment

Despite his fame and financial success, Patekar was known for maintaining a simple lifestyle without owning several luxury cars or living in luxury villas. He lived in a 750-square-foot, 1-BHK apartment in Sheetal, Apna Ghar Society, Samarth Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Reportedly, he bought the flat decades ago for about Rs 1.1 lakh, and its market value later grew to roughly Rs 3 crore. Patekar shared his home with his mother, Nirmala Patekar, for many years. However, when she died in January 2019, the actor continued living there alone.

Years ago, he appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he was asked why he chose village life. He responded, “I don’t belong to the industry. I come here, work and run back. I’ve never gone to parties here. It never suited me. I’m from the villages and I’ll remain there. That’s where I feel good.”

He added, “When your needs are limited, life becomes very easy.” He also stated that his village home has no AC, “but I enjoy it immensely.”

Other properties of Nana Patekar

Apart from his modest 1-BHK apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, Nana Patekar owned several other properties and assets, including a farmhouse reportedly spread across 27 acres in Khadakwasla near Pune. Another was a beachside house in Goa. He also had an ancestral home in his native Murud-Janjira.

Nana Patekar earned Rs 35 a month

Nana Patekar began working at a very young age, earning just Rs 35 a month as his family struggled financially after his father lost his business and property. While still studying, he worked as a painter, creating film posters and painting zebra crossings across Mumbai to support his family.

Also Read: Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after suffering cardiac arrest

The actor then entered theatre and gained recognition for his roles in plays before becoming a prominent figure in Indian cinema, with acclaimed performances in films such as Ankush, Agni Sakshi, Krantiveer, and Welcome, among others.