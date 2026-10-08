Nana Patekar was one of the most recognisable names in Indian cinema, known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi films. With a career spanning nearly five decades, the actor earned critical acclaim for films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Welcome and many more. The veteran actor died at the age of 75 today early morning at his residence.

What is the main cause of death of Nana Patekar?

Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 am after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence, as per an ANI report. The same report states that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted by Dr Shekhar Saklkar, Chief of the Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital.

Nana Patekar's rise to stardom

Nana Pateka, aka Vishwanath Patekar, was born into a Marathi family in Murud-Janjira, which in the present day is Raigad district, Maharashtra. The actor began his journey through theatre before establishing himself as one of the most respected performers in Indian cinema.

He made his film debut with Gaman in 1978 and gradually built a reputation for taking on demanding and unconventional roles. His performances were often marked by an intensity that became one of his defining characteristics. Nana Patekar went on to appear in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome. His work crossed genres, allowing him to move between serious dramas, crime stories, comedies and socially driven films.

From acting to filmmaking

Patekar's contribution to cinema extended beyond acting. He also worked as a writer and director, further establishing himself as a creative force within the industry. His performances earned him major recognition, including National Film Awards and Filmfare honours during his career.

Even in his later years, Patekar continued to remain part of conversations around Indian cinema. Recent reports had featured him discussing his career, his views on Bollywood and his experiences in the industry. Before stepping behind the camera, Patekar trained at the Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai and built an extensive background in Marathi theatre, which deeply influenced his scriptwriting, dialogue delivery, and nuanced characterisations.