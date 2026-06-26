/Akshay Kumar reacts to Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar missing from Welcome To The Jungle: 'If Welcome 4 is ever made...'

Welcome To The Jungle has been released, bringing Akshay Kumar back to the beloved franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy drama features a star-studded ensemble, but many viewers are missing the OG: Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who played the roles of Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty in the first two films. Recently, Akshay has addressed their absence and promised that the fans will not be disappointed in the next installment.

Akshay Kumar addresses the duo's absence

Speaking about the casting of the Welcome franchise, Akshay told PTI that the original cast could reunite if another sequel is made.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr Anil, me and all the people. This is like family. If 'Welcome 4' is ever made, you will find all of them (in it)."

Ahmed Khan on Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor's association

The director also opened up about the beloved duo, saying, "We talked all the time. We used to call during the shoot (of the film). Nana had just called and asked, 'How is it going? When will you show (the film) it to me? Tell Akshay that I am not available.' They keep calling and they talk. Anil sir called and said 'How is it going? And next time we will plan something'."

The film has instead brought Suniel Shetty (Yeda Anna) and Arshad Warsi (Romeo), who are presented as the brothers of the fan-favourite gangsters.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar has THIS request for critics ahead of Welcome to the Jungle release

About Welcome To The Jungle

The latest film features Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and more, and follows a team of "flop" filmmakers and actors, who land in a jungle under the control of terrorists.