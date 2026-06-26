/Akshay Kumar reacts to Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar missing from Welcome To The Jungle: 'If Welcome 4 is ever made...'

Welcome To The Jungle has been released, bringing Akshay Kumar back to the beloved franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy drama features a star-studded ensemble, but many viewers are missing the OG: Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who played the roles of Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty in the first two films. Recently, Akshay has addressed their absence and promised that the fans will not be disappointed in the next installment.
Akshay Kumar addresses the duo's absence
Speaking about the casting of the Welcome franchise, Akshay told PTI that the original cast could reunite if another sequel is made.
"Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr Anil, me and all the people. This is like family. If 'Welcome 4' is ever made, you will find all of them (in it)."
Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle movie review: Akshay Kumar's star-studded comedy delivers laughs, but not much logic
Ahmed Khan on Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor's association
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The director also opened up about the beloved duo, saying, "We talked all the time. We used to call during the shoot (of the film). Nana had just called and asked, 'How is it going? When will you show (the film) it to me? Tell Akshay that I am not available.' They keep calling and they talk. Anil sir called and said 'How is it going? And next time we will plan something'."
The film has instead brought Suniel Shetty (Yeda Anna) and Arshad Warsi (Romeo), who are presented as the brothers of the fan-favourite gangsters.
About Welcome To The Jungle
The latest film features Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and more, and follows a team of "flop" filmmakers and actors, who land in a jungle under the control of terrorists.
Also Read: Welcome to the Jungle trailer: Akshay Kumar's wildest franchise chapter yet arrives with Bollywood's biggest ensemble
WION review of the film reads, "Welcome To The Jungle is not for people who are looking for logic, realism, a screenplay and even a storyline. Several characters exist only for star value. But Ahmed Khan makes sure to compensate for these things with a load of slapstick comedy, action, nostalgia, and meta humour. The mass entertainer has jokes in almost every scene, and surprisingly, most of them bring laughs. It is a complete brain-rot comedy that never asks its audience to think too hard. If you are planning to watch the film, go for nostalgia, humour, madness, and the familiar faces, and you will enjoy the absurdity."