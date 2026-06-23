/Welcome to the Jungle gets UA 16+ certificate after 18 cuts; hip close-up shot, 'Tum army se ho' and 'paani of Kashmir' dialogues removed

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle is set to hit theatres after a long delay. In addition to the fan-favourite Welcome franchise, the forthcoming movie is packed with stars.

Ahead of its release, however, the film has received a UA 16+ certificate from the CBFC with 18 cuts, including edits to sensual scenes and bikini sequences.

The third instalment in the Welcome film series features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles.

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Welcome to the Jungle faces 18 cuts

Ahead of the release, the CBFC has chopped several scenes and dialogues from the movie. The film has now been cleared with a final runtime of 164 minutes 50 seconds (2 hours 44 minutes) with the deletion of about 10 seconds. Along with the UA 16+ certificate, the board has implemented 18 changes to dialogues, sensual scenes, and terms that many communities could consider derogatory, including a Kashmir reference, which has been deleted entirely.

The line that was removed has said, ‘’Paani of Kashmir." Another phrase, “desh ki ta**i" was also removed.

The dialogues such as ''Kala paida hua... koayla hai" were replaced with "Saadah paida hua... namoona hua hai. The word Andha (blind) was muted and was replaced with ''dheela.''

Among the 18 cuts, the CBFC asked for changes to military references: "Gorkha Regiment" was replaced with "tum army se ho?" and "General" was changed to "officer" or "sir." A vulgar hand gesture was swapped for a close-up of Vindu Dara Singh. The board also trimmed sensual content, including bikini shots, close-ups of hip movements and visuals featuring Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The board has also asked the makers to add on-screen subtitles and anti-alcohol disclaimers wherever alcohol consumption is shown.

Welcome to the Jungle: Trailer, Cast, and More

Directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Farhad Samji, and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali under Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films, and Seeta Films.

As shown in the trailer, Welcome to the Jungle is set on a filming location, where the team is searching for an actor who was once famous. With a series of chaotic and comedic events, the film promises to be a wild ride.



The movie that has a huge cast reunites Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon for the movie after 22 years.