/Nana Patekar's iconic movies- From Krantiveer to Natsmarat

Nana Patekar recently appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The actor has delivered numerous iconic characters and films, cementing his status as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema.
Nana Patekar is a veteran Indian film actor who primarily works in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. Known for his powerful dialogue delivery and power-packed performances, Patekar has gained a vast fan base over the decades through his performances. Take a look at five films that have earned him national acclaim.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a Marathi drama film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. It focuses on Ganpat Belwalkar, played by Nana Patekar, a Shakespearean actor, who divides his property amongst his two children after his retirement. However, a traumatic turn comes in Ganpat's life when his children's ungratefulness leaves him and his wife homeless during their old age.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Nana Patekar plays the role of Anna, sharing the screen with multiple stars like Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit. The film is about two brothers, Kishan and Karan, who are torn apart by a violent underworld gang led by the ruthless Anna. Karan returns from America to marry his friend's sister, Paro (Madhuri Dixit), but finds himself caught in a facade.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Partho Ghosh's action thriller features Patekar as Vishwanath, along with Jackie Shroff as Suraj Kapoor. The plot revolves around Vishwanath, an obsessively possessive and abusive husband who keeps his wife in fear of terror, Madhu (Manisha Koirala). After fleeing from his cruelty, Madhu remarries Suraj, which leads Vishwanath to reclaim her.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Nana Patekar won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance in the action-crime thriller. The movie follows Pratap, a juvenile gambler who is disowned by his family and ends up in Mumbai, where he is adopted by Laxminath (Paresh Rawal), a landlord. However, when Laxminath is murdered, Pratap vows to avenge him.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
The cult comedy of Nana Patekar features him as Don Uday Shetty alongside Anil Kapoor as Majnu. The movie focuses on them as they seek to marry their sister into a well-settled and respectable family. Both meet Rajiv, who seems like a well-cultured boy, and they want to fix their sister's wedding with him. However, when Rajiv's uncle refuses, a series of hilarious situations start to begin between Ghungroo Seth, Majnu, and Uday Bhai.