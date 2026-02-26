/Nana Patekar's iconic movies- From Krantiveer to Natsmarat

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

The cult comedy of Nana Patekar features him as Don Uday Shetty alongside Anil Kapoor as Majnu. The movie focuses on them as they seek to marry their sister into a well-settled and respectable family. Both meet Rajiv, who seems like a well-cultured boy, and they want to fix their sister's wedding with him. However, when Rajiv's uncle refuses, a series of hilarious situations start to begin between Ghungroo Seth, Majnu, and Uday Bhai.