/Nana Patekar dies at 75: A look at the veteran actor’s five-decade journey in Bollywood and Marathi cinema

Nana Patekar took his last breath on October 8 at the age of 75, leaving the film industry in mourning. Here's a look back at the veteran actor’s remarkable five-decade journey in Bollywood and Marathi cinema.
Bollywood is currently mourning the loss of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on October 8 following a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Several colleagues, junior actors, and prominent public figures, including PM Modi, have since paid tribute to the late star. As we remember his remarkable yet decades-long career, here’s a look at his five-decade journey in Hindi and Marathi cinema.
Before entering the acting field, Patekar worked as a commercial painter and artist. At around 13, his financial circumstances forced him to work. He used to paint film posters in Mumbai and reportedly earned about Rs 35 a month. He also worked as a calligrapher and painted zebra crossings to make a living.
Nana Patekar began his career in Marathi theatre before transitioning to cinema. He studied at Mumbai’s Sir J.J. School of Art and Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art, earning a diploma in applied art. He began acting in plays while still in school and later gained recognition on stage through acclaimed productions such as Purush and Hamidabai Chi Kothi.
In 1978, Nana Patekar made his feature film debut in the drama Gaman, directed by Muzaffar Ali. He appeared in a supporting role as Vasu alongside Farooq Sheikh and Smita Patil.
Nana Patekar got his breakthrough with the 1986 film Ankush, directed by N. Chandra. The film marked his rise in Bollywood, showcasing his charm and versatility to audiences nationwide.
From there, his Hindi film career began. In 1989, he starred in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda, delivering a chilling and iconic performance as the underworld gangster Anna. The role made him a household name across India.
Throughout his decades-long career, Nana Patekar has maintained a strong connection with audiences by delivering several iconic performances in films such as Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Agni Sakshi, Welcome, Raajneeti and many others.
Known for his illustrious career and powerhouse performances in Indian cinema, Nana Patekar has won three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Parinda, Best Actor for Krantiveer, and Best Supporting Actor for Agni Sakshi. These achievements cemented his reputation in Bollywood and earned him immense love and respect from his admirers.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2013 by then-President Pranab Mukherjee for his significant contributions to cinema and the arts.
Alongside his Bollywood career, Patekar maintained a deep connection with Marathi theatre and cinema through his iconic stage and film roles. He earned acclaim for his performances in prominent plays such as Hamidabai Chi Kothi and Purush. His portrayal of Appasaheb in the Marathi blockbuster Natsamrat, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, remains a career-defining role in Marathi cinema.
Another acclaimed performance includes a Marathi biographical film Dr Prakash Amte – The Real Hero, which propelled his career to new heights and remains one of his most beloved roles.
Some of his recent works include Subedaar, in which Patekar made a cameo appearance alongside Anil Kapoor. He also played Ismail Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Making his OTT acting debut, Patekar portrayed Kanhaiya Lal in the socio-political thriller Sankalp.