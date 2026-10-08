/Nana Patekar dies at 75: A look at the veteran actor’s five-decade journey in Bollywood and Marathi cinema

Nana Patekar got his breakthrough with the 1986 film Ankush, directed by N. Chandra. The film marked his rise in Bollywood, showcasing his charm and versatility to audiences nationwide.

From there, his Hindi film career began. In 1989, he starred in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda, delivering a chilling and iconic performance as the underworld gangster Anna. The role made him a household name across India.