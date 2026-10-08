/What is Gerrymandering? These new US maps could decide the 2026 US midterms

With just weeks left before the 2026 midterm elections, the battle for control of the US House of Representatives remains uncertain because of ‘Gerrymandering’. The battle for control of the US House in the 2026 midterm elections is being fought on two fronts: at the ballot box and on the maps that determine which voters are grouped in each congressional district.

Usually, congressional districts are redrawn once every decade after the US census. But President Donald Trump's push for Republican-led states to redraw their maps before the 2026 elections triggered an extraordinary mid-decade redistricting fight. Democrats responded with maps of their own. The result is a patchwork of new congressional districts across the country, with some designed to make Republican victories more likely and others intended to strengthen Democratic chances.

The stakes are unusually high. Republicans hold only a narrow House majority, meaning a small number of seats could determine which party controls the chamber. So, what exactly is gerrymandering, and which states could determine the outcome?