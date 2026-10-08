/Bridgerton gets new prequel spinoff centered on Lady Violet and Viscount Edmund

Dear gentle readers, there is news from the ‘ton. Netflix’s popular period drama Bridgerton is getting a new prequel series. The makers of the period drama announced on Thursday that a new limited series spinoff will explore the love story of Lady Violent Bridgerton and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, the parents of the show’s eight beloved siblings.

The cast of the show has not been announced yet. In the series, actress Ruth Gemmell plays Violet, while Connie Jenkins-Greig portrayed a young version of Queen Charlotte.

Like 2023’s Queen Charlotte, the new show will focus on the younger years of a character from the main series — in this case, Lady Violet Bridgerton, the matriarch of the show’s central family.



“Prepare yourselves dear readers, for this author has some rather large news to share,” the makers wrote on X while announcing the series, typically in Lady Whistledown’s fashion.

“A new series, chronicling the romance of a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, is underway,” reads the post, signed by the show’s infamous gossip writer.



Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini will serve as writers and showrunners on the prequel. They will executive produce alongside Tom Verica, who is also set to direct, and Rhimes’ Shondaland partner Betsy Beers, according to Netflix’s companion site Tudum.

Bridgerton has been an enduring hit for Netflix since its premiere in 2020 and has had four seasons, each narrating the love story of the Birdgerton siblings.

Season 1 explored the love story between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her husband Simon (Regé-Jean Page), while Season 2 revolved around the budding romance between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. Season 3 followed the friends-to-lovers romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Season 4 retold aCinderella story, with Luke Thompson starring as Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek.

While the prequel has been announced, makers are also filming the fifth season of the series. Hannah Dodd’s Francesca Stirling and Masali Baduza’s Michaela Stirling are set to lead the season.