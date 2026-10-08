/Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan mourn Nana Patekar: 'Too soon my hero actor'

Tributes poured in from all quarters as Bollywood stalwart Nana Patekar passed away on October 8. The veteran actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Thursday. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also paid warm tributes to the late actor. SRK penned a note on Instagram, recalling how Nana Patekar once asked him not to lose the actor in him while pursuing a career as a hero, while Salman shared a photo of the actor while paying his condolences.

Shah Rukh Khan’s obituary for Nana Patekar

Shah Rukh posted a still with Nana from their 1992 film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. He recalled shooting with him, writing, “When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said, ‘hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai’! (Stop fixing your hair like a hero; you’re an actor).”



The actor also wrote about Nana’s straightforward nature, “He didn’t flatter you. He didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile.” Shah Rukh added, “He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back.”

‘He was a mentor, critic and friend’

Shah Rukh further wrote about his relationship with Nana, “He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories,” adding, “Nana your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom.”

The star wrote about how much he will miss his friend, “You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world. All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time....’hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona’. (Don't lose the actor to become a hero)” He ended his note with, “May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan shared an image of Patekar on Instagram and wrote, "Nanaaaaaa, Rest in peace bhau...." In Marathi, elder brothers are addressed as bhau.

Salman Khan remembers Nana Patekar Photograph: ()

SRK and Patekar shared the screen in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Shakti: The Power. Meanwhile, Salman Khan shared the screen with Patekar in Khamoshi: The Musical.