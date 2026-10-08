/Nana Patekar’s upcoming big-screen films: From Shakti Shalini to Eetha

Nana Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75 and left the film industry in mourning. As fans remember his remarkable legacy, here’s a look at his upcoming films that will bring the veteran actor back to the big screen for the final time.
October 8 marks a heartbreaking day for the entertainment industry as legendary actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. Leaving behind a remarkable legacy of powerful performances and unforgettable characters, the veteran actor will continue to live on through his work. While fans and several film industry celebs mourn his untimely loss, there is still a chance to see Patekar on the big screen one last time. Here’s a look at his upcoming films.
In the upcoming biographical drama on Vithabai Narayangaonkar, Nana Patekar will appear alongside lead actress Shraddha Kapoor. Although his character has not yet been revealed, the late actor will reportedly be seen in a supporting role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.
Helmed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the upcoming crime drama will feature Nana Patekar as Father Benedict, a Catholic priest accused of murdering a woman. Set against the backdrop of a 1966 judicial mystery, the film is inspired by Kerala’s Madatharuvi murder case, which involved a young woman named Mariyakutty. The film recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 9, 2026.
The upcoming horror-comedy film, starring actress Aneet Padda in a double role, will also feature Nana Patekar. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Durgesh Singh, the film reportedly features Patekar as an occultist, although the makers have not officially confirmed details about his character. The film is set to release on December 24, 2026.
According to reports, the late veteran actor will also star in the upcoming romantic comedy Kuku Ki Kundali, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under the Dharma Productions banner. The ensemble cast includes Bhuvan Bam, Wamiqa Gabbi and several others. Further details about the project are yet to be announced.
Nana will also appear in Rajeshwar Pandey Raaj's next project. The film also stars Sandeepa Dhar, Vikrant Massey and Mukesh Tiwari. Details about its plot and release date have yet to be revealed.