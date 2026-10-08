/Nana Patekar’s upcoming big-screen films: From Shakti Shalini to Eetha

October 8 marks a heartbreaking day for the entertainment industry as legendary actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. Leaving behind a remarkable legacy of powerful performances and unforgettable characters, the veteran actor will continue to live on through his work. While fans and several film industry celebs mourn his untimely loss, there is still a chance to see Patekar on the big screen one last time. Here’s a look at his upcoming films.