/Nana Patekar death: Family member breaks down at Goa hospital, visuals surface

Nana Patekar's mortal remains will be taken to his Pune farmhouse today for his last rites. In the early hours of Thursday (Oct 8), the actor suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital, Dona Paula in Bambolim, Goa, where he was declared dead. Hours after his death, the actor's relatives were spotted at the hospital.

Before heading to the GMC mortuary, the actor's family members were inconsolable as they reached the hospital to collect his body. Several videos are being shared of his family members crying as they head inside to take the mortal remains of the actor.

Nana Patekar's funeral: Actor to get state honours, mortal remains to be brought from Goa

In the early morning, Patekar was announced dead at the hospital. Hours later, it was announced that the actor's funeral will be held at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune.

“The mortal remains will be brought (to Pune) by around 5 pm, and later will be kept for the last 'darshan'. The last rites will be performed on the premises of his farmhouse,” said Ganesh Thorat, the CEO of Patekar's Naam Foundation.

Honouring Patekar's contribution to the world of cinema, the last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

In a statement, Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra's Minister of Cultural Affairs, said,

“Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites with full state honours.”

Nana Patikar dies

One of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema, Patekar leaves behind a rich legacy of critically acclaimed films like Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Welcome and many more. In a statement to ANI, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, said that the actor was brought in unresponsive from his residence.