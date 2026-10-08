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Rest in glory: Nana Patekar passes away at 75, tributes pour in

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 08:45 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 08:45 IST
Rest in glory: Nana Patekar passes away at 75, tributes pour in

Picture of Nana Patekar Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Nana Patekar suffered a heart attack at his home in Goa in the wee hours of Thursday morning. Worked extensively in Hindi and Marathi cinema; the legendary actor has bid farewell to the world. 

Today, Indian cinema lost a gem. Veteran actor Nana Patekar is no more. The actor breathed his last at 5:20 am today (Oct 8) after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. Born into a Marathi family in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra, Patekar leaves behind a legacy that will be cherished for decades. The world woke up to shocking news, and soon after, tributes started pouring in.

Riteish Deshmukh

Expressing shock, actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote that there wasn't a role or a character he couldn't perform. He added that he had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5.

‘’I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers.
Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person.
Rest in glory !!!!''

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Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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