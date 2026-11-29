OutStation is an Indian boy band making its mark in the pop music scene with a sound that brings together contemporary influences and Indian musical elements. The five-member group recently attracted international attention following the release of its debut mixtape, You Are Now Heading: OutStation, particularly its track Dilhaara. However, as the song gained traction among listeners overseas, the group also became the target of racist remarks and comments questioning its Indian identity. The incident has prompted fans to speak out against cultural stereotyping and online prejudice.

OutStation's Dilhaara attracts international attention

OutStation has been gaining momentum since the release of its debut mixtape, You Are Now Heading: OutStation, on November 20, 2026. The project arrived a year after the group's debut single, Tum Se, and brought together earlier releases alongside new tracks.

The five-member band consists of Bhuvan Shetty, Hemaang Singh, Kurien Sebastian, Mashaal Shaikh and Shayan Pattem. Formed through a nationwide talent hunt, the group received mentorship from songwriter Savan Kotecha.

Among the tracks on the mixtape, Dilhaara has particularly caught listeners' attention. The Hindi indie-pop number combines contemporary pop production with qawwali influences, giving the song a distinct musical identity. Its growing popularity has also brought the band into conversations among international music fans, including listeners familiar with K-pop.

OutStation faces racist remarks over its music

However, the group's growing international visibility has also exposed it to unwelcome attention. An X user commenting on the band's music expressed surprise at how much they enjoyed it before adding that the song did not smell like curry.

The remark drew criticism for using a familiar stereotype associated with Indian people and culture. Another social media user also targeted the Hindi lyrics, dismissing the language and questioning the quality of the songwriting.

The comments sparked a wider discussion about the way Indian artists are perceived when they enter international music spaces. While appreciation for music can cross cultural boundaries, some users questioned why OutStation's work was being evaluated through racial and cultural assumptions. One user wrote, "For real, I’m looking it up right now too hahahaha..It’s better than I expected, right??"

Another user wrote, "Then,why doesn't Kpop Idols smell like the Kimchi?..Stop being the racist and try to appreciate the people."

"Says people of a country who copy Western music to stay relevant. While India has its own music", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “Keep your backhanded compliments to yourself.”