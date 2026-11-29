Mike Love, the singer and songwriter who helped build The Beach Boys as one of the most successful rock bands in American music history, has died at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by his publicist, Katie Altman, in a statement on Saturday.

Mike Love dies at 85

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Altman said. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Love's final performance with The Beach Boys took place on October 10 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

His health had become a subject of concern in recent months after audiences noticed changes in his onstage appearances. He performed while seated during his final concerts, following a period in which several tour dates had been cancelled.

How Mike Love created The Beach Boys

Born Michael Edward Love on March 15, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, he grew up in a family closely connected to music. His mother was the sister of Murry Wilson, making Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson his cousins.

Love's musical association with Brian began during their childhood, when the two would sing together at family gatherings.

In 1961, Love joined Brian Wilson, his brothers Carl and Dennis, and family friend Al Jardine to establish The Beach Boys. Initially known as the Pendletones, the group developed a distinctive sound built around layered vocal harmonies and songs celebrating Southern California's beach culture.

Their early music captured the popularity of surfing, cars and youthful romance. Tracks such as Surfin' U.S.A., I Get Around, Fun, Fun, Fun and California Girls helped establish the band as a major force in American popular music.

The band went on to sell more than 100 million records worldwide, according to its official website.

Although Love remained central to the group's success, his relationship with some of its members was frequently strained. His disagreements with Brian Wilson, particularly over the band's musical direction and songwriting recognition, became part of The Beach Boys' history.

Love was also criticised by sections of the band's fanbase for his legal battles with former bandmates and his approach to managing the group's touring legacy. Following the deaths of Dennis Wilson in 1983 and Carl Wilson in 1998, Love continued performing under The Beach Boys' name, later securing exclusive touring rights to the name through a legal agreement.

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He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside the other members of the band in 1988. In 2025, he was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, shortly after Brian Wilson's death.