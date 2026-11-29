Prince Harry's relationship with the British royal family has remained under public scrutiny since he and Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties in 2020. Despite years of reported tensions, the Duke of Sussex has expressed a desire to rebuild his relationship with his family. Now, a fresh report suggests that Harry and his father, King Charles III, have held a private meeting in Scotland, with neither Meghan nor their children present.
Prince Harry and King Charles reportedly meet in private in Scotland
Prince Harry and King Charles III have reportedly reunited for a private meeting at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. According to a report by The Sun, the father-son duo met on October 17, marking their first face-to-face interaction since Harry returned to the United Kingdom with his family in August. The King is said to have invited his younger son to spend some time with him at Birkhall, his private residence on the Balmoral Estate. The meeting reportedly took place away from the public eye, with neither Meghan Markle nor the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, accompanying Harry.
Queen Camilla was also reportedly away at the time, attending Champions Day at Royal Ascot. This meant the meeting was an opportunity for Charles and Harry to spend time together privately. An unnamed source quoted by The Sun suggested that there was a desire on both sides to maintain a cordial relationship. However, details of their conversation have not been made public.
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Reported reunion comes amid efforts to repair family ties
The reported meeting comes against the backdrop of the long-standing differences between Harry and the royal family. Harry and Meghan stepped back from their positions as senior working royals in 2020 and subsequently moved to California. Their departure was followed by public disagreements with the monarchy, including revelations in their interviews, Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, Spare.
However, Harry has recently spoken about wanting to put the family disagreements behind him. In an interview with GQ in October, the Duke of Sussex acknowledged the complicated nature of his relationships with his father and elder brother, Prince William.
He expressed his desire to reconcile, saying that putting differences aside was important. He also clarified that he wanted things to work out despite the challenges. His comments came amid continued speculation about whether relations between the Sussexes and the royal family could improve. The reported Balmoral reunion is believed to be only the fourth time Harry and Charles have spent time together since the King's coronation in May 2023.