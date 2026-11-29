Prince Harry's relationship with the British royal family has remained under public scrutiny since he and Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties in 2020. Despite years of reported tensions, the Duke of Sussex has expressed a desire to rebuild his relationship with his family. Now, a fresh report suggests that Harry and his father, King Charles III, have held a private meeting in Scotland, with neither Meghan nor their children present.

Prince Harry and King Charles reportedly meet in private in Scotland

Prince Harry and King Charles III have reportedly reunited for a private meeting at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. According to a report by The Sun, the father-son duo met on October 17, marking their first face-to-face interaction since Harry returned to the United Kingdom with his family in August. The King is said to have invited his younger son to spend some time with him at Birkhall, his private residence on the Balmoral Estate. The meeting reportedly took place away from the public eye, with neither Meghan Markle nor the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, accompanying Harry.

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Queen Camilla was also reportedly away at the time, attending Champions Day at Royal Ascot. This meant the meeting was an opportunity for Charles and Harry to spend time together privately. An unnamed source quoted by The Sun suggested that there was a desire on both sides to maintain a cordial relationship. However, details of their conversation have not been made public.

Reported reunion comes amid efforts to repair family ties

The reported meeting comes against the backdrop of the long-standing differences between Harry and the royal family. Harry and Meghan stepped back from their positions as senior working royals in 2020 and subsequently moved to California. Their departure was followed by public disagreements with the monarchy, including revelations in their interviews, Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, Spare.

However, Harry has recently spoken about wanting to put the family disagreements behind him. In an interview with GQ in October, the Duke of Sussex acknowledged the complicated nature of his relationships with his father and elder brother, Prince William.