After more than four decades in the film industry, David Fincher is contemplating the possibility of stepping away from directing. The filmmaker recently suggested that The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, starring Brad Pitt, might be the last movie he directs.

However, he has not announced any formal retirement plans.

David Fincher may retire

During an appearance on The Ringer's The Big Picture podcast, Fincher said, "I worry about my priorities changing. I mean, my priorities have already changed. In all seriousness, I could see this being my last movie. Not because I hated it or not because people didn’t get it, but you know, I’m 64. And I’ve been directing since I was 20. So, when I was 20 years old and could speak with real authority and technological insight to most of my department heads. That was a freakish thing."

The director also spoke about how his approach to filmmaking has changed with age. "I don’t have as much patience as I once had, and my priorities have expanded, if not changed. I feel like, a hundred years into making cinema, there has to be a reckoning, and people have to begin to understand that … the greatest disservice that’s ever been done to cinema is the idea of trying to industrialize the process. Storytelling is an intimate thing."

David Fincher on long working hours

The filmmaker's comments also touched upon the demanding schedules involved in making movies.

"Anything that we’re doing that’s not photographing the actors is time not very well spent… I don’t want to work more than 10 hours," he said, before adding, "I mean, we work 12-hour days on this, you know? … It’s eight o’clock at night. I need to be in bed."

He added, "Moviemaking is inherently wasteful, and it doesn’t need to be."

He also clarified his position on the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

"I find that one of the things I bristle at so much — I’m not anti-humanity and I’m not anti-paying people to do work," he said. "For 100 years, there has been a knee-jerk, which is if you have a real problem, throw manpower at it. Well, in the 21st century, that’s no longer the solution. The solution is, be more streamlined in your thinking."

About The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Written by Quentin Tarantino, the film continues the story introduced in his 2019 movie Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Set in 1977, eight years after the events of the original, it brings Brad Pitt back as Cliff Booth. The character, previously introduced as a Hollywood stuntman, is now working as a studio fixer and finds himself caught up in a dangerous situation involving a Filipino gang and a stolen Oscar.

The film also features Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino and Peter Weller in key roles.