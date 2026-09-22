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The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth trailer: Brad Pitt returns in David Fincher’s action-packed sequel | Watch

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:28 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:28 IST
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth trailer: Brad Pitt returns in David Fincher’s action-packed sequel | Watch

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth trailer Photograph: (X)

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The trailer for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, starring Brad Pitt, has arrived. Directed by David Fincher, it is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The makers of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth have unveiled the trailer for Brad Pitt's upcoming comedy-drama, directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino. The actor will reprise his role as Cliff Booth, whose Hollywood life has changed considerably.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth trailer

The upcoming film is expected to begin in 1977, eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Now, Cliff does not work as Rick Dalton’s stunt double, but Cliff now takes on unconventional assignments around Los Angeles.

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The trailer opens with a conversation about Cliff's infamous encounter with Bruce Lee before he walks into the scene. Then the footage moves through fights, crime, car chases and other chaotic situations.

One of the trailer’s key moments comes when Elizabeth Debicki’s character, talent agent Karen Crosby, asks Cliff about his past association with Rick Dalton.

Cliff's latest assignment pulls him into the world of TV star Charlie Peters, played by Scott Caan.

As Cliff gets deeper into the TV star's world, he crosses paths with several new characters, including Peters' wife Toni, played by Carla Gugino, and Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

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The trailer also features the Verdusco brothers, played by Matt Groove and JB Tadena.

About The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

It is said that Leonardo DiCaprio will not return as Rick Dalton, but the character will stay with Cliff’s backstory. Timothy Olyphant reprises his role as Western actor James Stacy alongside Peter Weller, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian.

The project also marks another collaboration between Fincher and Pitt, after Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will first arrive in IMAX theatres worldwide for a two-week run on November 25, 2026; then the film will premiere on Netflix on December 23.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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