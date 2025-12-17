/From Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to F1: 7 Best Brad Pitt movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Other OTT Platforms

For Brad Pitt, age is just a number. Today, on Dec 18, the actor turns 60, and what better way to celebrate it than watching his movies?
Happy Birthday to the timeless Brad Pitt! The heartthrob of millions, Pitt is one of the iconic actors, and as time passes, he continues to become more favorite, first for his looks and second for his performances. This year, the actor won the hearts of the audience with his F1 movie, and today, as he turns 63, let's take a look at some of his best performances that you should definitely watch.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Brad Pitt's performance as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's film got him his first acting Oscar win. In the critically acclaimed movie, Pitt played the role of a stuntman, driver, and also the friend of actor Rick Dalton, a TV star who is struggling to make a transition to films. Getting into the skin of the character, Pitt's role in the movie was refreshing and entertaining at the same time, as it captivated the audience.
Streaming on: Jio Hotstar
Starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the film is one of the actor's most entertaining films. Blend of romance, comedy and action, the movie revolves around a husband and wife as they continue to hide their secret identity as assassins. Twist comes when they are assigned to kill each other.
Streaming on: Netflix
Brad Pitt gave a career-defining performance in David Fincher's film. The movie revolves around a man named Benjamin Button, who is born with a unique condition and is ageing backwards. Spanning decades, the film covers his entire life and different life experiences, some of which will make you laugh, while others won't.
Streaming on: Apple TV
Brad Pitt takes the audience on an exhilarating ride in his Formula One car. In the movie, Pitt plays the role of Sonny Hayes, one of the best F1 drivers of his time. However, he leaves the circuit after a freak accident. Years after he took a step back from his F1 life, he is pulled back into the track, and this time by an old friend. As Sonny returns to save his friend's company, he continues to face several challenges, his demons from the past, and personal setbacks.
Streaming on: Netflix
Brad Pitt and David Fincher delivered an outstanding dark thriller. In the movie, Pitt nailed his performance as Detective David Mills. He commanded the screen with his performance alongside Morgan Freeman, who played Detective William Somerset, a veteran detective.
Streaming on: Netflix
This Zombie film wins with Brad Pitt's performance, and the way he holds it. In this zombie apocalypse film, Bratt plays the role of Gerry Lane, a former U.N investigator, who traverses the world to find the cure to stop a zombie pandemic
Streaming on: Apple TV
David Fincher and Brad Pitt delivered this cult classic, a dark and satirical film that featured some superb yet brutal action scenes. At the time of its release, the movie was panned by many critics, and poor marketing led to it becoming a box office flop. However, over the years, it went on to garner love from the audience and earned the status of a classic. In the movie, Edward Norton's character, who has been called 'The Narrator', starts a fight club with the help of a soap salesman, Tyler Durden (Pitt).