/From Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to F1: 7 Best Brad Pitt movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Other OTT Platforms

Streaming on: Apple TV

Brad Pitt takes the audience on an exhilarating ride in his Formula One car. In the movie, Pitt plays the role of Sonny Hayes, one of the best F1 drivers of his time. However, he leaves the circuit after a freak accident. Years after he took a step back from his F1 life, he is pulled back into the track, and this time by an old friend. As Sonny returns to save his friend's company, he continues to face several challenges, his demons from the past, and personal setbacks.

