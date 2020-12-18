Brad Pitt's 57th birthday: Some fun and lesser-known facts about the star

Intresting dating history

Brad Pitt’s has had a high profile dating history. In 1990, he dated Juliette Lewis when he was 27 years old and she was 17. He was also briefly engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow, star of the mid-90s, although they broke up in 1997. He met Jennifer Aniston in 1998 and even married and after few years of marriage, he again falls in love with Angelina Jolie and divorced Aniston.

(Photograph:Twitter)