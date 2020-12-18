Brad Pitt's 57th birthday: Some fun and lesser-known facts about the star

Before starting his career as an actor, Brad studied Journalism and before trying his luck in Hollywood, he did multiple jobs including driving limousines, moved refrigerators to and from apartments, and even dressed as a giant chicken for a restaurant called ‘El Pollo Loco'
Brad: The Richest
Brad Pitt is one of the highest-paid actors. Over the years, he has made billions from his highly successful career. In 2005, Brad earned $4,500,000 for a Heineken commercial that aired during Super Bowl.
Sexiest Man Alive
Brad Pitt was the first man ever to be named “Sexiest Man Alive” twice by the People magazine. Pitt was awarded the title in 1994 and again in 2000. After him, George Clooney, Johnny Depp, and Richard Gere have each received the title twice.
Intresting dating history
Brad Pitt’s has had a high profile dating history. In 1990, he dated Juliette Lewis when he was 27 years old and she was 17. He was also briefly engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow, star of the mid-90s, although they broke up in 1997. He met Jennifer Aniston in 1998 and even married and after few years of marriage, he again falls in love with Angelina Jolie and divorced Aniston.
A big fan of 'Jackass'
MTV’s reality stunt show, 'Jackass', was a massive hit in the early 2000s and had a huge fan following, but it wasn’t just teenagers who loved the show! Pitt was also a big fan too. Later, Brad even starred in the show and filmed a scene but was dressed in an ape suit so he was unrecognizable.
Takes acting seriously
Brad Pitt took his acting career very seriously and is said to go to any level to give his 100 percent to his character. Brad, went to a dentist to have his front teeth chipped for the role of Tyler Durden in the movie 'Fight Club'. His teeth were fixed after he finished making the movie.
Brad sued company for Jennifer's ring
The whole world is aware of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston romance days. Brad sued the company name Damiani International, that created the wedding ring he gave to Jennifer. According to Pitt, the ring was his own exclusive design. Afterwards, the company sold replicas that indicated they were endorsed by Pitt and Aniston.