/'I understand suicide': Brad Pitt is drinking again, talks about having dark thoughts amid 'family stuff'

Brad Pitt is opening up about his personal life. The F1 star has made headlines for various things in recent years, but his family dispute with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and their kids dropping his surname, Pitt, has drawn a lot of attention. It's not entirely clear what's going on within the family, but things clearly are not well. Amid all this, the actor revealed in an interview with Esquire that he is no longer sober, and even more surprising, he admitted to having experienced suicidal thoughts.

While Jolie has talked about some of her family stuff, but Pitt has stayed mum, and this is the first time when he has slightly talked about her personal life.

Brad Pitt is no longer sober, talks about suicidal family stuff

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The 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor elaborated on having suicidal thoughts due to "family stuff." However, he didn't exactly talk about the reason behind it, whether it was the divorce, distance from his children, or something else. Alongside this, he also revealed that he's no longer sober.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor in 2016 revealed that he had gotten sober and was attending AA meetings. But seven years down the line, he has started drinking again, though not in large quantities.

In a new interview, Brad revealed that he can have “a few” glasses of wine.

“No, I got—I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon. In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities.” Brad revealed.

When asked that you can have a glass of wine, to this, the Oscar-winning actor responded, saying, “Yeah. Well…I can have a few. But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it.”

Pitt became sober in 2016, after Jolie filed for divorce following an alleged drunken argument on their private charter flight. A source told PEOPLE that the drunk actor became "verbally abusive" and "physical" with one of their children on the plane. Pitt has denied this allegation. Jolie and Pitt officially finalised their divorce in 2019. They are parents to six kids - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Brad Pitt on “family stuff” and suicidal thoughts.

Brad accepted that he never had suicidal thoughts. But it was "family stuff" that led to them during one specific period.

Talking about the low time in his life, Pitt revealed that he experienced “suicidal” thoughts while his divorce from Jolie.

Speaking candidly about self-acceptance, Brad revealed how one conversation completely changed her outlook. The advice from a friend to “feel it all” - the highs and the soul-crushing lows.

Sharing that there was “one little period” of his life when he was having suicidal thoughts.

“In that one little period, I just thought—I just couldn’t—just didn’t see a way out,” the F1 star explained. “The pain was so oppressive that—I wasn’t going to act on this, but I could feel—I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief.”

He continued, “I thought, Oh, okay, now I understand—I understand suicide, in the sense that it’s just relief. It’s just looking for relief from the pain. But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in, but it was just . . .”

Pitt added, “this s--- ain’t easy” before acknowledging his privilege. “And you’re talking to a guy who won the lottery.”

When asked about the pain behind his suicidal thoughts, the actor admitted only "family stuff", without sharing exactly what he was going through.



“We could leave it at that,” Pitt concluded.

Pitt has rarely spoken about what's been going on in his personal life. In recent years, one by one, his children have filed legal petitions to drop Pitt from their names. Maddox, the eldest of Jolie and Pitt's six children, is the latest to take legal steps to drop his father's surname.