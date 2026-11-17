The viewers will not be able to see the friendship between Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, which was central to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The upcoming follow-up will tell a different chapter of Cliff's life, with Brad Pitt returning as the stuntman-turned-Hollywood fixer and Leonardo DiCaprio sitting this one out.



Pitt has now opened up about the possibility of bringing DiCaprio back for a brief appearance. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles premiere of the sequel, the actor revealed that the team had considered the idea during the initial discussions but eventually decided it was not practical.

The biggest obstacle was transforming DiCaprio to reflect the passage of time in the story. Set in 1977, eight years after the events of the original film, the sequel would have required Rick Dalton to look considerably older.

Explaining why the idea was eventually dropped, Pitt said, “would have been great fun, but it required a lot of prosthetics, which is a good couple of weeks prepping to get him. It’s hardly worth the cost for a cameo.”

He further revealed that the possibility of DiCaprio's appearance had been discussed for some time before the team decided against it. “It was talked about for a while, but it just seemed like a big ask,” he added.

Leonardo DiCaprio had earlier confirmed his absence

DiCaprio had already addressed his absence from the project in an earlier conversation with Deadline. “I cannot wait to see the Cliff Booth story, but I’m not in it,” he said. He also praised David Fincher's involvement, describing him as “the perfect man for the job.”

Tarantino has written the screenplay, and Fincher has stepped in as director.

About The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Set in 1977, the film follows Cliff after he has moved beyond his days as a stunt performer. His new life involves working as a bartender, operating a projection booth and taking care of problems for people in Hollywood's darker circles.

Alongside Pitt, the film features Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller.