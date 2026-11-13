/Brad Pitt to star in Apple original films' Connector, reunites with studio after F1 success

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is preparing to take on another major film project, this time stepping into the world of 1970s New York for a new Apple Original Films production. Titled Connector, the upcoming feature will see the actor portray a working-class ironworker whose life brings him face-to-face with challenges much bigger than himself. The project marks another collaboration between Pitt and Apple following the success of F1, with filmmaker Darius Marder attached to direct.

What is Brad Pitt's new film Connector about?

Set in 1970s New York, Connector will reportedly centre on an ironworker described as a working-class legend. The character is a sky-walking construction worker who takes on powerful forces beyond his immediate world.

The film's premise places its central character against the backdrop of New York's construction industry during the decade, with the story exploring the life of a man whose work and circumstances put him in extraordinary situations. While further plot details and character information have not yet been revealed, the project is expected to offer Pitt a different kind of role, moving away from the high-speed racing world of F1.

Who is directing and producing Connector?

Darius Marder, who earned critical recognition for directing Sound of Metal, will helm the upcoming film. He has co-written the screenplay with his sister, Nina Marder, based on a story by Derek Cianfrance.

Marder made his feature directorial debut with Sound of Metal, starring Riz Ahmed as a drummer whose life changes after he begins losing his hearing. The film received six Academy Award nominations and won two Oscars, including Best Sound and Best Film Editing.

Pitt will also serve as a producer through his production banner Plan B Entertainment. He will be joined by the company's Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, while Marder is also attached as a producer. The film will be produced by Apple Studios, with Apple Original Films backing the project.

When will Connector begin filming?

Although Connector is currently in development, Brad Pitt is reportedly keen on the project and could make it his first film to shoot in 2027. An official production schedule and release date have not yet been announced.

The film adds to Pitt's upcoming slate, which also includes The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth and The Riders. Further details about the supporting cast, filming schedule and release plans are awaited.

Brad Pitt's reunion with Apple after F1

The announcement marks another collaboration between Brad Pitt and Apple Original Films after their successful association with F1. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the racing drama featured Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver who returns to the sport to help a struggling team.

The film became the highest-grossing sports feature of all time and received a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards, strengthening the partnership between Apple and Pitt's Plan B Entertainment.