/Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne becomes the fourth sibling to legally drop her father's surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, has officially removed her father's surname from her legal name. The 18-year-old will now be known as Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. It comes after a court-approved request to change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt.

Vivienne officially drops Pitt surname

As per court documents, the ruling was issued by a California judge on Monday, as reported by Page Six. The petition was submitted in July, and no objections were filed against it.

Vivienne reportedly cited personal reasons for seeking the change.

While the legal process has been completed recently, Vivienne had previously chosen to use her mother's surname in her professional work. In 2024, she was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, where she assisted Angelina in producing the stage adaptation.

Pitt's children who previously dropped his surname

This comes after similar decisions were made by three of her siblings, making her the fourth of the former couple's six children to legally remove Pitt from their surnames.

Shiloh was the first to take this step. She filed a petition to change her name on her 18th birthday in May 2024, with the request receiving court approval in August that year. Maddox and Zahara have also recently completed their respective name changes. Maddox is now legally known as Maddox Chivan Jolie, while Zahara's name has been changed to Zahara Marley Jolie.

Meanwhile, Vivienne's twin brother Knox reportedly omitted Pitt from his name on his high school graduation diploma in June 2026, using Knox Jolie instead. However, there has been no confirmed legal name change in his case.

Pax is the only sibling who continues to publicly use the Jolie-Pitt surname.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship

Jolie and Pitt first met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003. The couple, who have been together for several years, got engaged in April 2012 and married in August 2014. But their relationship ended in September 2016, with Jolie filing for divorce.

There were long legal battles even after the split, and their divorce was finally finalized in December 2024.