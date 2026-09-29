/Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara drops father's last name, court approves

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara has legally dropped 'Pitt' from her name. With this, she has become the latest of the couple's children to drop her father's last name.

The couple's eldest daughter now goes by "Zahara Marley Jolie" rather than "Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt." Pitt has been estranged from his six children and ex-wife. However, when it comes to last names, Shiloh and Maddox have also dropped 'Pitt,' and Zahara has now completed the legal process. Vivienne has also reportedly taken legal steps to do the same.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara drops Pitt

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As per the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a California judge approved Zahara, 21, request to remove Pitt from her name. In April, Zahara filed a legal petition to remove the name. Days after her, Maddox filed a case to remove his father's last name. In July, both siblings also published the legal notices in the Los Angeles Daily Journal to complete the procedure to change the name, as per California law.

In Sept, Maddox’s name was also legally changed, with her name “Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt” being changed to “Maddox Chivan Jolie.”

Pitt and Jolie's biological daughter, Vivienne, has also filed a lawsuit in July to remove her father's name. She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court to change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. She took the legal step two years after she dropped Pitt from her name. In 2024, she mentioned only Jolie's surname in the playbill for The Outsiders, a Broadway show, in which she worked with the actress. Her case is pending in the court.

For those who have forgotten, Jolie and Pitt, who split in 2016, are parents of Maddox, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The kids are dropping the name of their father 10 years after the 2016 accident in the private plane, which has been said that Pitt was allegedly was “verbally abusive” and “physical” with one of his kids. Pitt was investigated by the FBI over child abuse, but he walked away clear.

Brad Pitt on having dark thoughts amid 'family stuff' : 'I understand suicide':

Pitt has largely maintained silence on his family issues and children dropping his name. However, in August, the actor broke his silence in an interview with Esquire, revealing that he's no longer sober, and even more surprisingly, he admitted to having experienced suicidal thoughts.

Pitt became sober in 2016, after Jolie filed for divorce following an alleged drunken argument on their private charter flight.

Brad accepted that he never had suicidal thoughts. But it was "family stuff" that led to them during one specific period.