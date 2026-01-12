/Younger version of Brad Pitt! Why Glen Powell's hair style at 2026 Golden Globes had everyone talking

Google Preferred
Younger version of Brad Pitt! Why Glen Powell's hairstyle at 2026 Golden Globes had everyone talking

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 12:10 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 12:10 IST
Picture of Glen Powell Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Apart from the movies and shows, the highlight of the Golden Globes 2026 was fashion. And among many, the one look that had the internet talking is of actor Glen Powell. Scroll to check!

The Golden Globes 2025 night has ended, and much like every year, the evening was a fashion extravaganza, with stars stepping out in some of their best statement looks. However, out of many, the one fashion moment that had everyone talking was Glen Powell.

The 37-year-old actor, who was up for a nomination for Chad Powers, showed up on the Golden Globes red carpet with a new look that shocked many and impressed others.

Glen Powell's hairstyle

Turning heads, Glen showed up at the Golden Globes with his most surprising hair look. Walking the red carpet wearing a blue velvet tuxedo with a bow tie, the actor sported a rather unusual hairstyle that fans were totally surprised to see.

Walking the red carpet with a longer hairstyle and a side part, his look was a mix of professionalism and wildness, more of a “business in the front, party in the back” vibe.

This kind of hairstyle was quite popular in the 1980s and 1990s, when rockers like Rod Stewart and David Bowie carried the look.

What netizens have to say about Glen Powell’s new look

As Powell walked out with a rather surprising hair transformation, netizens forgot about the awards and were quick to discuss his new hairdo

One user compared Powell to Brad Pitt, and wrote,''GLEN POWELL LOOKS LIKE THE YOUNGER AND HOTTER VERSION OF BRAD PITT HERE 🤭🤭🤭.''

Another user wrote,''why does Glen Powell's hair always look like a wig?''

Third user wrote,''i know i’m late bc im watching the red carpet from internet explorer apparently but didn’t like glen powell hair.''

One user wrote,''WTF is going on with Glenn Powell's hair…it looks so bad.''

Powell was nominated for Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy for Chad Powers. However, he lost to Seth Rogen (The Studio).

