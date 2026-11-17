Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, but while the world has got its much-awaited spy, everyone is talking about who will be the next Bond girl. But what about the villain? There are not many guesses. But one actor who wants to play it is Brad Pitt.

A day after Amazon MGM announced Robert as the next James Bond, it's Brad who has shared his wish to be part of the next 007 movie.

During the premiere of his new Netflix movie, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the Oscar winner was asked about Robert's casting, and Pitt gave a very positive reaction.

''I love this idea, I love what he's been doing, I love his choices, I think he's the real deal. That's great, good call I like it,'' he said.

However, speaking to ExtraTV on the red carpet, when he was asked if he would be open to playing a Bond villain, he said,''Robert, Denis, you know what I'd like to do that! I'd be up for that.

No official announcement has been made by Amazon MGM Studios regarding who will play the antagonist or any other character in the upcoming movie.

Brad's friend, Javier Bardem, played the role of a villain in the 2012 film Skyfall, opposite Daniel Craig.

James Bond 26: When will Bond 26 be released?

Talking about the next James Bond film, it will reportedly go on the floors in 2027, and it is being directed by Denis Villeneuve. The film, which will be the 26th official instalment in the franchise, is being written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. As per reports, the production is expected to begin in 2027, with a planned theatrical release in 2028.

No exact release date has been announced yet by Amazon MGM Studios.