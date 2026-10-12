/China imposes first-ever sanctions on ministers from Taiwan allies: What this means

In a major development, China announced sanctions on Monday (Oct 12) against ministers from Paraguay and Belize over their diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its territory. This marks the very first time China has directly deployed sanctions against the officials of countries maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The steps against Paraguay's Communications Minister Gustavo Villate and Belize's Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca include the freezing of their assets in China, visa denials and the banning of Chinese organisations from doing business with them, Beijing's foreign ministry said. The move comes two days after Taiwan celebrated its national day.

The sanctions were in order to "safeguard national security" and "oppose separatist activities," said Beijing. It also said that the ministers had "taken a series of egregious actions and statements... damaging China's core interests". "Certain anti-China politicians... driven by self-interest, have stubbornly supported" Paraguay and Belize's diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the ministry said in online statements.

Villate marked the day on social media saying “Paraguay reaffirms its relationship of friendship and cooperation, based on shared values and principles: the self-determination of peoples, human rights and democracy.” Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, who has described Taiwan as a "fundamental partner" for the South American country, visited Taipei earlier this year, where he signed a raft of agreements on mutual legal assistance on criminal matters, cybersecurity cooperation and AI and computing investment. Last month, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung also visited Belize, where his ministry said the two sides agreed to deepen ties.

Taiwan has 12 diplomatic allies worldwide. In Latin America and the Caribbean, they include Belize, Guatemala, Paraguay, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In the Pacific, Taiwan maintains diplomatic ties with the Marshall Islands, Palau, and Tuvalu. Its sole African ally is Eswatini, while Vatican City (the Holy See) is its only diplomatic ally in Europe.

US vs China over Taiwan