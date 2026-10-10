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China’s tax crackdown hits luxury brands
China’s tax crackdown hits luxury brands
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 10, 2026, 11:06 IST
| Updated:
Oct 10, 2026, 11:06 IST
China’s crackdown on wealthy individuals is adding to the challenges facing the global luxury goods industry.
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