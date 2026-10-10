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China’s tax crackdown hits luxury brands

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 11:06 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 11:06 IST
China’s crackdown on wealthy individuals is adding to the challenges facing the global luxury goods industry.

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