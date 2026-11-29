Gadi Eisenkot, head of Israel's centre-right Yashar party, downplayed the chances of forming a unity government with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the two men held two-hour talks on Sunday (November 29) in Tel Aviv. Political analysts suggest the former military chief is more inclined to join forces with parties aiming to remove Netanyahu from power, rather than striking an alliance with him.



This marks the second meeting this month between the two, although the first had been characterised as a security briefing for Eisenkot. Both encounters come in the wake of the October 27 election, which failed to produce a clear winner for either leader. "The discussion was businesslike, with both sides seeking to ​bridge the substantial differences between them," Netanyahu and Eisenkot said in a joint statement.



Several media reports suggest that there were no plans for any further meetings. On this, Eisenkot said to Netanyahu: "I'm committed to my ​partners in the bloc. You're welcome to join after the government is formed."

A rotation agreement

Earlier on Saturday, Netanyahu said he would be interested in temporarily relinquishing power in a unity government led by ‌Eisenkot. Netanyahu also offered to go second in a rotation agreement under any deal between his own Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar.



Israel's president has given Eisenkot the mandate to attempt government formation following the election, setting a December 6 deadline with room for a potential 14-day extension. Last week, Eisenkot finalised coalition agreements with the left-wing Democrats and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu, moves that could push him nearer to a parliamentary majority.