Air India on Sunday (Nov 29) announced the continuation of the suspension of its flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia until December 31, 2026, in view of the prevailing hostile situation in West Asia. In a travel advisory issued on X, the airline said the suspension would remain in place until the end of December, extending its earlier decision to halt services to the three Saudi cities until November 30.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will remain suspended until 31 December 2026," the airline said. Air India said passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before November 27 for travel up to December 31 could opt for a one-time complimentary date change, subject to availability, or claim a full refund upon cancellation.

Passengers choosing to reschedule their journeys can travel to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, with revised travel to be completed by January 14, 2027. "Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 27 November 2026 for travel up to 31 December 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary date change, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation. Guests choosing to reschedule their travel may do so to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, with revised travel to be completed by 14 January 2027," the statement added.

The airline also urged affected passengers to contact its customer support teams at +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999 for assistance with rescheduling and refunds. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah also confirmed the extension in a post on X, stating that Air India flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh would remain suspended until December 31. "Air India flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will remain suspended until 31 December 2026," the consulate said.

The latest announcement extends the suspension announced earlier on November 23, when Air India and Air India Express had said their flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh would remain suspended until November 30, 2026. In its November 23 advisory, Air India had offered passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before that date the option of complimentary rescheduling, subject to availability, or a full refund upon cancellation. The airline had also allowed eligible passengers to complete their revised journeys by December 14.