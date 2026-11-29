Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is looking for one more political comeback as voting gets underway on Sunday (Nov 29) in a closely watched general election, with opinion polls putting his Socialist Party behind the conservative opposition. Sanchez cast his vote shortly after polling stations opened at 9 am (0800 GMT) on Sunday. Around 38.6 million registered voters are eligible to participate in the 11-hour voting process, which could decide the future of his eight-year government.

The main contest is between the Socialists and the right-wing Popular Party (PP), led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo. But neither side is expected to secure an outright majority, raising the possibility that the PP will have to turn to far-right Vox to form a government.

Sanchez warns of a rollback in rights

Sanchez has made the possibility of a PP-Vox government a central part of his campaign, warning that such an alliance would bring a “regression” in social rights, particularly for women. He has also accused the opposition of threatening efforts to recognise victims of Francisco Franco's dictatorship.

The prime minister needs a strong turnout among progressive and undecided voters to help left-wing parties cross the 176-seat mark in the 350-member parliament.

The political mood, however, remains deeply divided. Speaking to AFP in Madrid, 23-year-old medical student Marta Ramirez Jimenez said “politics is much more polarised”.

“We’re living at a time in which we risk suffering a rollback of rights that were taken for granted,” she added.

Corruption, housing put government under pressure

Feijoo has sought to turn public anger over corruption allegations, government concessions to Catalan separatists and the failure to pass a budget against Sanchez.

The government has also faced criticism following two high-speed train collisions that killed 115 people combined, while immigration has become another major campaign issue.

Sanchez has defended immigration as an important contributor to Spain's economy. Vox leader Santiago Abascal, meanwhile, has demanded tougher deportation policies.