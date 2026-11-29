Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving with his family, but someone special was missing from the festivities. On November 29, the American singer shared a series of family photos on Instagram featuring his daughter, Malti Marie, and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, was away from the family celebrations.

Nick Jonas celebrates Thanksgiving with daughter Malti Marie

On Sunday, Nick shared a series of photos from his Thanksgiving celebrations on Instagram. The candid shots offered a heartfelt glimpse of the festivities, and Nick also shared how much he missed his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who was notably absent.

Sharing a carousel of photos, Nick wrote a heartfelt note and called Priyanka his “jaan.” He wrote, “A lot of thanks were given. Missing my jaan @priyankachopra while she’s out crushing it on set in Aus ❤️”

In one picture, Nick was seen playing the guitar, while another showed him sharing a special moment with his daughter, Malti Marie, whose face was covered with an emoji. Another photo captured the festive food prepared for the occasion.

He also shared a picture of his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, spending time together. Another photo featured a family portrait with Nick’s loved ones, including Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra.

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's love story

The couple's love story began with a direct message on Twitter (now X) in 2016. In 2017, they met in person for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and later attended the Met Gala together.

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Priyanka and Nick started dating, and in 2018, the singer proposed to the Bollywood actress on her birthday. In December that year, they tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

On the work front, Nick has several upcoming film projects, including Jumanji: Open World, scheduled for release on December 25, and the holiday romantic comedy The More the Merrier. The final cast was announced on November 19.

Priyanka is marking her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu. The film is scheduled to release in April 2027. Reportedly, she has also signed on for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.